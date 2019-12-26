Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway

What is an annular eclipse? The moon, since it moves in an elliptical orbit, would come closer to the earth and go farther from it at certain points in its orbit. During this time, if the sun gets eclipsed by the moon, an annulus of the outer regions of the sun will still be visible during the maximum eclipse. Hence the name, annular eclipse. (Photo | Biswanath Swain,EPS)

