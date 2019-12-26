Home Galleries Nation

Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway

Published: 26th December 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 04:03 PM  

A large number of people flocked to several places across the country to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am.
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
A girl looking up at the crescent sun through a sun filter. According to experts, people should not look directly at the Sun during the eclipse without proper protection as it can damage the eyes. Instead, solar filters, pinhole camera or a telescopic projection can be used.
A girl looking up at the crescent sun through a sun filter. According to experts, people should not look directly at the Sun during the eclipse without proper protection as it can damage the eyes. Instead, solar filters, pinhole cameras or a telescopic projection can be used. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
One must not watch the eclipse through smartphones, camera viewfinders, binoculars or telescopes. Exposure without proper eye protection can cause ‘eclipse blindness’ or retinal burns, also known as solar retinopathy.
One must not watch the eclipse through smartphones, camera viewfinders, binoculars or telescopes. Exposure without proper eye protection can cause 'eclipse blindness' or retinal burns, also known as solar retinopathy. (Photo | Ponmalar, EPS)
Special arrangements were made at various places, including New Delhi, Karnataka's Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu's Chennai to view the sun.
Special arrangements were made at various places including New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai to view the sun. (Photo | Udayasankar, EPS)
At Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru children and adults alike were seen holding up glasses to get a glimpse of the obscured sun.
At Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, children and adults alike were seen holding up glasses to get a glimpse of the obscured sun. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Some students were even seen trying to work out the duration of the eclipse by measuring the drift of the Sun and the Moon and their apparent diameters.
Some students were even seen trying to work out the duration of the eclipse by measuring the drift of the Sun and the Moon and their apparent diameters. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
The solar eclipse also holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day.
The solar eclipse also holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse.
In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the richest temple, the abode of Lord Venkateswara was closed nine hours before the beginning of the solar eclipse. Several rituals scheduled at the temple were also cancelled.
According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the richest temple, the abode of Lord Venkateswara was closed nine hours before the beginning of the solar eclipse. Several rituals scheduled at the temple were also cancelled. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Major Hindu temples were closed for pilgrims on account of solar eclipse while Muslims offered special prayers in mosques on Thursday.
Major Hindu temples were closed for pilgrims on account of solar eclipse while Muslims offered special prayers in mosques on Thursday. (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Muslims offered special 'namaz' called 'Salat-ul-Kusoof' on the occasion of solar eclipse. Several people offered prayers at Masjid-e-Mohammedia and Masjid Islamic Centre in Hyderabad. The 'imams' who led the prayers quoted the saying of the Prophet Muhammad that solar and lunar eclipses are among numerous signs of Allah, which He uses to remind His servants so that they can return to Him in repentance.
Muslims offered special 'namaz' called 'Salat-ul-Kusoof' on the occasion of a solar eclipse. Several people offered prayers at Masjid-e-Mohammedia and Masjid Islamic Centre in Hyderabad. The 'imams' who led the prayers quoted the saying of the Prophet Muhammad that solar and lunar eclipses are among numerous signs of Allah, which He uses to remind His servants so that they can return to Him in repentance. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
For long, several civilizations have considered eclipses as ‘evil’ and in India both lunar and solar eclipses have been associated with superstitions.
For long, several civilizations have considered eclipses as 'evil' and in India both lunar and solar eclipses have been associated with superstitions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the practice of burying children in mud up till the neck during a solar eclipse re-surfaced on 26th December. There were multiple reports coming from Kalaburagi where children were buried neck-deep in mud during the solar eclipse.
In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the practice of burying children in mud up to the neck during a solar eclipse re-surfaced on 26th December. There were multiple reports coming from Kalaburagi where children were buried neck-deep in mud during the solar eclipse. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
what is annular eclipse? the moon since it moves in an elliptica orbit, would come closer to the earth and goes farther from the earth at certain points in its orbit. during this time, if the sun gets eclipsed by the moon, an annulus of the outer regions of the sun will still be visible during the maximum eclipse. Hence the name, annular eclipse.
What is an annular eclipse? The moon, since it moves in an elliptical orbit, would come closer to the earth and go farther from it at certain points in its orbit. During this time, if the sun gets eclipsed by the moon, an annulus of the outer regions of the sun will still be visible during the maximum eclipse. Hence the name, annular eclipse. (Photo | Biswanath Swain,EPS)
The annular phase of the eclipse will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, southern India, Sri Lanka, Sumatra, Malaysia, Maldives, Indonesia, Singapore, other parts of Southeast Asia and some parts of Australia.
The annular phase of the eclipse will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, southern India, Sri Lanka, Sumatra, Malaysia, Maldives, Indonesia, Singapore, other parts of Southeast Asia and some parts of Australia. (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
