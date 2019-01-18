STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh

Published: 18th January 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:29 AM  

NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhra Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File Photo | EPS)
National Front Leaders at the public meeting (From Left) V P Singh, M Karunanidhi, N T Rama Rao, EMS Namboothiripad and Upendra. (File Photo | EPS)
South Indian film stars NT Rama Rao, Sivaji Ganesan and Akkineni Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)
Telugu Desam President N T Rama Rao before addressing the press conference in Bangalore met former Prime Minister V P Singh. (File Photo | EPS)
P V Narasimha Rao bowing in front of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and his wife Parvathi. (File Photo | EPS)
South Indian actress, singer, producer and director Bhanumathi with Telugu actors N T Rama Rao (Left) and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. (File Photo | EPS)
Then Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao with political stalwarts. (File Photo | EPS)
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao seeking his wife's help to wear the garland, offered to them at a felicitation function held in New Delhi. (File Photo | EPS)
'Superstar' Rajinikanth along with N T Rama Rao and Kannada actor Rajkumar. (File Photo | EPS)
NT Rama Rao riding a bicycle. (File Photo | EPS)
