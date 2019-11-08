Home Galleries Nation

Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures

Published: 08th November 2019 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:00 PM  

India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
1 / 10
Ayodhya town, the ground zero of the controversy, has turned into a sea of khaki as security measures have been stepped up there along with many other towns and cities across Uttar Pradesh.(File Photo)
2 / 10
Babri Masjid, was dismantled by karsevaks on December 6, 1992. The dispute is over the ownership of the 2.77 acres of land where the mosque stood. (File Photo)
3 / 10
There are three key parties — The Nirmohi Akhara (manager of shrine), the UP Sunni Wakf Board (administrators of all wakfs) and Ram Lalla, the deity.
4 / 10
Hindu mythology says Lord Ram was born on the bank of Sarayu river in Ayodhya, identified with Ayodhya town of Faizabad district of present-day Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)
5 / 10
As a mark of Lord Ram's birthplace, as per Hindu beliefs, a temple was constructed there in the ancient era and was existing there since then. There are claims that Mughal emperor Babur razed the same temple in 1528 and built a mosque in its place. (File Photo)
6 / 10
On the orders of the high court, the Archaeological Survey of India conducted a probe in 2003. In its report, the ASI said it found the presence of a huge temple-like structure with walls and pillars underneath the demolished mosque. The survey, however, was disputed by some of the ASI members who were part of the dig. (File Photo)
7 / 10
In September 2010, the Allahabad HC ruling trifurcated the disputed area among the three litigants. The inner courtyard (where the central dome stood before demolition) went to Ram Lalla. The Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi went to the Nirmohi Akhara. The Muslim side was left to take possession of the extra land in and around the structure. (File Photo)
8 / 10
Ram Lalla wants the entire disputed land to be given to them and no part of the land should be given to Muslim parties or Nirmohi Akhar. (File Photo)
9 / 10
During the hearing, Nirmohi Akhara has sought directions to construct a Ram temple and wants the management rights of the premises to be given to them. (File Photo)
10 / 10
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Babri Masjid Ayodhya Ayodhya verdict Sunni Waqf Board ram lalla Ramjanambhoomi
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp