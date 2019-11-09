Home Galleries Nation

Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country

Published: 09th November 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 11:34 AM  

Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Security outside Justice S A Bobde residence in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/PRAVEEN NEGI)
In a display of communal harmony on the day of Ayodhya verdict, a Muslim man drops of Hindu man at collectorate road in Karimnagar. (Photo | EPS)
Mahant Dharam Das of the Nirwani Akhara and others arrives at Supreme Court in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
A tight police bandobust has been held in Mangalore city. (Photo | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
CJI Ranjan Gogoi leaves from his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Praveen Negi)
Security outside The Supreme Court in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Media Personnel stand at the lawn of the the Supreme court of India on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Police deployed at Hindu Munnani office at Chindadripet in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Security checking at Central Railway station in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Police personnel stand guard outside Triplicane big mosque at Triplicane in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Debadatta Mallick)
