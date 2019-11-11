Home Galleries Nation

Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent

Published: 11th November 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:37 PM  

Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy.
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
1 / 10
The Delhi Police on Monday reported to water cannons on students and members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union who staged a protest outside the varsity campus over a reported fee hike and the hostel draft manual.
The Delhi Police resorted to water cannons on students and members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union who staged a protest outside the varsity campus over a reported fee hike and the hostel draft manual. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
2 / 10
The protest took place as the varsity held its third convocation on Monday, with Vice President N Venkaiah Naidu and Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' invited as speakers.
The protest took place as the varsity held its third convocation on Monday, with Vice President N Venkaiah Naidu and Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' invited as speakers. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
3 / 10
While Naidu has left the campus, Pokhriyal was still reported to be inside the university premises.
While Naidu has left the campus, Pokhriyal was still reported to be inside the university premises. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
4 / 10
The students' union has called for a boycott of the convocation and demanded the rollback of the hostel draft manual and fee hike proposed by the administration.
The students' union has called for a boycott of the convocation and demanded the rollback of the hostel draft manual and fee hike proposed by the administration. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
5 / 10
In its latest orders, the JNU administration massively hiked the hostel, mess and security fee by a reported 400 per cent. It also limited the hostel timings.
In its latest orders, the JNU administration massively hiked the hostel, mess and security fee by a reported 400 per cent. It also limited the hostel timings. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
6 / 10
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was inside the AICTE auditorium since morning as protests by JNU students escalated.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was inside the AICTE auditorium since morning as protests by JNU students escalated. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 10
The gates of the AICTE, around 3 km from the JNU, were locked and the security personnel were stationed in and outside the premises in wake of the protests that started in the morning.
The gates of the AICTE, around 3 km from the JNU, were locked and the security personnel were stationed in and outside the premises in wake of the protests that started in the morning. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 10
Delhi Police stop Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students who were staging a protest over the hostel-fee hike and the administration's alleged 'anti-students' policy.
Delhi Police stop Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students who were staging a protest over the hostel-fee hike and the administration's alleged 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 10
'Delhi Police Go Back' slogans were also being raised.
'Delhi Police Go Back' slogans were also being raised. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 10
