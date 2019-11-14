Home Galleries Nation

Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him

Published: 14th November 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 11:34 AM  

Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was home tutored by his father Motilal Nehru till the age of 15.
Few people know that Jawahar Lal Nehru's grandfather was the last Kotwal of Delhi. His Grandfather Gangadhur Pandit joined as Kotwal before 1857 war and later he moved to Agra with family in his last time in year 1861.
Despite being nominated for the Nobel Peace prize 11 times, he never won it.
Nehru is the author of the book 'Discovery of India'. A television series 'Bharat Ek Khoj' was based on it.
Nehru wrote his autobiography 'Toward Freedom' in Prison in 1935. It was published in the United States in 1936.
Nehru had two sisters, his elder sister Vijaya Lakshmi, went on to become the first female president of the United Nations General Assembly while his other sibling, Krishna became a writer.
Nehru passed away on 27 May, 1964 due to a massive heart attack. Around 1.5 million people gathered to watch his cremation.
