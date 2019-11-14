SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent in other religions too. Hence, a new bench will be formed by CJI SA Bobde who will take over CJI Ranjan Gogoi on November 17.

