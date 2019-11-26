STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history

Published: 26th November 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 11:14 AM  

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
1 / 12
Fire engulfs the top floor of the Taj Mahal hotel, site of one of the shootouts with terrorists in Mumbai on late November 26, 2008.
Fire engulfs the top floor of the Taj Mahal hotel, site of one of the shootouts with terrorists in Mumbai on late November 26, 2008. (File Photo | AFP)
2 / 12
Employees and guests use curtains to escape the Taj Mahal hotel, site of one of the shootouts with terrorists, as fire engulfs the top floor in Mumbai on late November 26, 2008.
Employees and guests use curtains to escape the Taj Mahal hotel, site of one of the shootouts with terrorists, as fire engulfs the top floor in Mumbai on late November 26, 2008. (File Photo | AFP)
3 / 12
An employee of the Taj Mahal hotel is helped by a colleague after jumping out from a higher floor of the hotel, site of one of the shootouts with terrorists, in Mumbai on late November 26, 2008.
An employee of the Taj Mahal hotel is helped by a colleague after jumping out from a higher floor of the hotel, site of one of the shootouts with terrorists, in Mumbai on late November 26, 2008. (File Photo | AFP)
4 / 12
Indian policemen stand outside the burning Taj Mahal hotel-the site of one of the shootouts with terrorists during a gunfight in Mumbai, late November 26, 2008.
Policemen stand outside the burning Taj Mahal hotel-the site of one of the shootouts with terrorists during a gunfight in Mumbai, late November 26, 2008. (File Photo | AFP)
5 / 12
People belongings are seen at the shooting site at Chattrapati Shivaji Railway terminus in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.
People belongings are seen at the shooting site at Chattrapati Shivaji Railway terminus in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (File Photo | AFP)
6 / 12
People along with journalists take shield at one of the attack site in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.
People along with journalists take shield at one of the attack site in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (File Photo | AFP)
7 / 12
Firefighters attempt to put out a fire as smoke billows out of the historic Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on November 27, 2008, one of the sites of attacks by alleged militant gunmen.
Firefighters attempt to put out a fire as smoke billows out of the historic Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on November 27, 2008, one of the sites of attacks by alleged militant gunmen. (File Photo | AFP)
8 / 12
Media representatives and bystanders react as a volley of gunshots are fired from within The Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on November 27, 2008.
Media representatives and bystanders react as a volley of gunshots are fired from within The Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on November 27, 2008. (File Photo | AFP)
9 / 12
Policemen prepare to take position at the site of an attack in the Colaba area of Mumbai on November 27, 2008.
Policemen prepare to take position at the site of an attack in the Colaba area of Mumbai on November 27, 2008. (File Photo | AFP)
10 / 12
In this picture taken on November 28, 2008, An Indian commando rapels from a helicopter during an operation at Nariman House at Colaba Market in Mumbai.
In this picture taken on November 28, 2008, An Indian commando rapels from a helicopter during an operation at Nariman House at Colaba Market in Mumbai. (File Photo | AFP)
11 / 12
Front page of the November 27, 2008 edition of The New Indian Express.
Front page of the November 27, 2008 edition of The New Indian Express. (File Photo | EPS)
12 / 12
