Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 

Published: 29th November 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 10:55 AM  

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 12
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 12
Chhatrapati Shivaji statue
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray crosses a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his swearing-in ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 12
Uddhav Thackeray greets the poeple after taking his oath. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 12
Uddhav Thackeray his son Aaditya Thackeray acknowledge their supporters at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 12
NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal greeted by industrialist Mukesh Ambani during the oath-taking ceremony. Also seen are Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani and her son Anant Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 12
Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Mallikarjun Kharge along with NCP's Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel seen with DMK's TR Balu during the swearing-in ceremony of newly-formed Maharashtra government. (Photo | PTI) (Photo | PTI)
7 / 12
Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya meets NCP President Sharad Pawar during the ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 12
Uddhav Thackeray greeted by DMK leader MK Stalin after the ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 12
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari greets the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 12
An aerial view of Shivaji Park during the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
11 / 12
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with ministers addresses media at Sahyadri Guest House after the first cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
12 / 12
