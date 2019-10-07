Home Galleries Nation

Suicide Prevention: How to identify signs of suicidal behaviour

Published: 07th October 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 01:20 PM  

Suicide can be prevented if you know how to identify some warning signs that many individuals show before taking the extreme step.
Keep the person talking, keep listening: Listen to your co-worker, be sympathetic while they share their crises. Let the person know you care, that he/she is not alone. Avoid advice on the value of life. Avoid sounding shocked. Don't attempt to counsel a suicidal person unless trained.
Bring up suicide: Ask if he or she is thinking of suicide. Several support groups state that asking the question does not increase the person's risk or put the idea of suicide in their head but will help you understand how they're feeling, and helps reduce the risk. If you feel the co-worker is definitely suicidal, don’t leave the person alone or keep it a secret.
Connect the person with support systems: If you think the person is genuinely feeling suicidal, ask the person if you can contact someone who could help or connect the person with support groups at your company.
If you think it is serious, do all you can to help the person reach out to a mental health professional. You can even accompany them if needed. If that doesn't work, call a suicide prevention hotline like Sneha Foundation India (+914424640050) on their behalf and let professionals step in.
Continue support: Even if the co-worker is on the path of recovery and the immediate crisis has settled, stay in touch with the person. Follow up to see if the treatment prescribed is being adhered to. Don't wait for the person to reach out. Keep calling and dropping in periodically.
Long-term solutions at the workplace: If there is no employee assistance program at your workplace, ask your HR team to set up a support group to address workplace stressors. Insist on a long-term comprehensive workplace suicide-prevention program to help colleagues recognize mental health problems and warning signs of suicide.
The emphasis is on a supportive, caring work environment where listening and interpersonal relationships are promoted through collaborative group activities. This also helps in ensuring increased productivity at the workplace.
Reach out, show concern: Instead of asking questions like: ‘Are you depressed?’ or ‘Do you feel lonely?' which may make the co-worker withdraw more, try asking ‘Do you want to talk?’ ‘Can I help you with something?’ ‘Is anything bothering you?’ 'I wanted to check in with you because you haven’t seemed yourself lately.'
TAGS
World Mental Health Day suicide suicide prevention mental health MENTAL ILLNESS suicidal behaviour
