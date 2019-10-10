Home Galleries Nation

Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping

Published: 10th October 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 04:41 PM  

Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Paintings depicting Chinese and Indian history been depicted in the Chennai airport walls in welcoming the president. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
The entrance of fisherman cove has been decorated where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stay. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Hundreds of rural and urban musicians rehearsing at Nehru Indoor stadium ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
An Helipad being constructed at ECR ahead of Chinese president Xi Jinping and Prime minister Narendra modi meeting at Mahabalipuram. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Fishermen at Palavakkam Beach tie national flags of China and India on their boats to welcome the Chinese premier Xi Jinping. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tight police security been put at ITC hotel in Guindy where Chinese President Xi Jinping is staying. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Hundreds of rural and urban artists rehearsing at Nehru Indoor stadium ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Preparations are in full swing to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at Chennai Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Security check at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
CCTV camera been fixed in the center median at ECR ahead Modi-Xi Summit. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
