Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram

Published: 11th October 2019 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 03:15 PM  

Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister took the Chinese premier aroud the historic shore temples. (Photos | PIB/ Special Arrangement)
1 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
People gather outside the Chennai International Airport to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
2 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Vehicles halt near Saidapet ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Mamallapuram. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
3 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Chinese President Xi Jinping's aircraft lands at the Chennai airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
4 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Xi Jinping is welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (right) and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (extreme right) with Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, upon his arrival at Chennai International Airport on 11 October 2019. (Photos | PIB)
5 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy leaves for ITC Grand Chola from Chennai airport on Friday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
6 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Chinese people gathered outside ITC grand chola hotel to welcome Chinese President Xi-Jinping in chennai on Friday. (Photo | EPS)
7 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Dancers perform 'poi kaal kudirai' and 'karagattam' at Shollinganallur Junction in Chennai while welcoming Chinese president Xi Jinping. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
8 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
The OMR made no man zone an hour before China president Xi Pings convoy to en route Mahabalipuram on Friday in Chennai. (Photo |EPS/P Jawahar)
9 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy on OMR enroute Mahabalipuram, in Chennai, on 11 October 2019. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
10 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (on left) and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (extreme left) upon his arrival at Chennai International Airport on 11 October 2019. (Photos | PIB)
11 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Indian PM Modi greets Chinese premier Xi Jinping. (Screengrab)
12 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Modi takes Jinping on a tour of the Shore Temple monument in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on 11 October 2019. (Screengrab)
13 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Modi and Jinping take a sip of tender coconut water amidst discussions. (Photo | PIB)
14 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
The two contemporaries visit the Shore Temple monument in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on 11 October 2019. (Photos | PIB)
15 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
The two political leaders are seen here deep in conversation. (Photos | PIB)
16 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Modi and Jinping at Arjuna's Penance and Krishna's Butter Ball in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on 11 October 2019. (Photos | PIB)
17 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Modi and Jinping at Krishna's Butter Ball in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on 11 October 2019. (Photo | PIB)
18 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Police detain Tibetan students as they protest ahead of the arrival of China's President Xi Jinping at the ITC Grand Chola hotel in Chennai on 11 October 2019. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
19 / 20
Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos
Police detain the agitating Tibetan students. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
20 / 20
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Xi Jinping Mahabalipuram Indo China ties Modi and Jinping summit Mamallapuram Shore Temple
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp