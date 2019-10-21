Home Galleries Nation

Haryana elections: From tractors to cycles, politicians arrive in style to cast their votes

Published: 21st October 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 08:19 PM  

Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kumari Selja shows a victory sign after casting her vote during Haryana Assembly elections in Hisar on 21 October 2019. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 10
Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
Dushyant Chautala, who is leading young outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), reached a polling booth in Sirsa by riding on a tractor. His mother Naina Chautala and his wife were riding with him. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
2 / 10
Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during Haryana Assembly elections in Karnal district, on 21 October 2109. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 10
Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
Dushyant Chautala, his wife Meghna Chautala and others show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 10
Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
Olympic medallist and BJP's candidate Yogeshwar Dutt shows his inked finger after casting his vote. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 10
Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
Wrestler and BJP's candidate Babita Phogat (on right) and sister Geeta Phogat flaunt their inked fingers. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 10
Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and his wife Avantika Maken show their fingers marked with indelible ink. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 10
Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
Congress Central Working Committee member and Adampur candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi flashes the victory sign with his wife Renuka and son Chaitanya after casting his vote during Haryana assembly elections in Hisar. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 10
Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday travelled by train from Chandigarh to Karnal and then rode a bicycle to reach a polling booth to cast his vote. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 10
Politicians-vote-in-Haryana assembly elections 2019-Photos
TikTok star and BJP candidate from Adampur Sonali Phogat shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during the Haryana assembly elections in Hisar. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 10
