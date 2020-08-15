STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Independence Day: PM Modi calls for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' from Red Fort

Published: 15th August 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 01:51 PM  

Leading India into its 74th Independence Day from the Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
Donning a flamboyant saffron and cream 'safa', Modi addressed a scaled-down audience keeping with prescribed safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus.
Unveiling his vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Modi said the goal is to make India a global manufacturing hub while a Rs 110-lakh crore pipeline of national infrastructure projects is being created to boost the economy and create jobs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the Tricolour at historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs parikrama at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
