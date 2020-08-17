STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Published: 17th August 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 02:20 PM  

This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate.
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
With heavy rains lashing the district for the last three days, water level in Krishna river near Prakasam Barrage has been increasing steadily. 2 / 10
The water level in Godavari reached 50 feet by 9 am on Sunday, government officials said that the flooding water will reach 53 feet by afternoon. The river's flood water level continues to rise at Havelock bridge of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. 3 / 10
People living in low-lying areas in Vijayawada, such as Krishna Lanka and Ramalingeswara, are fearing that the swollen river may enter their home. 4 / 10
Telangana's Mulugu district administration has reached out to villages under threat and the tribal inhabitants are being moved to safer places as the water levels are expected to rise further. Police has confirmed that rescue operations are being taken up. 5 / 10
Many parts of Telangana experienced extremely heavy rainfall. Residents of the Warangal East or Hanamkonda region of Warangal Urban District saw knee-deep water enter into their houses 6 / 10
As incessant rains continue in different parts of Telangana, the water levels in various reservoirs of the state received huge inflows of water and was filled close to the brim. Hunter road in Hanamkonda was partially marooned in flood water. 7 / 10
he increase of water levels in Godavari river is worrying the Mulugu district administration. With the release of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra and flood waters reaching the downstream in Telangana, district administration has issued flood hazard warning. 8 / 10
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warning that heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur today at isolated places over Telangana. Water continues to increase in Hyssain Sagar lake following recent rain in Hyderabad 9 / 10
The IMD has warned of flooding/water logging in many parts of low lying area in districts in the state. It has also warned of massive falling of tress and electric poles over roads which might affect transportation in some areas of the district. 10 / 10
