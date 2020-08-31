India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Gujjar community leader threatens agitation if demands not met by Centre, Rajasthan government
Kashmiri's outside J-K under detention since August 5 2019, must be released: Iltija Mufti
Women in Jharkhand resort to gifting saris, appease 'Corona Mai' in hope to ward off virus
Photos, videos in flights allowed, but flyers can't use recording gadgets that create chaos: DGCA
Kangana-Sena row: Actress meets Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, discusses 'injustice' done to her
What happens when you eat junk food for 30-days straight? This Tiruchy girl documents it