A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms

Published: 25th December 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 05:31 PM  

A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
1 / 10
A family in Thiruvananthapuram engaged in giving finishing touches to the crib on the eve of Christmas. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
2 / 10
Bharatinagar Residents Forum in Cox Town in Bengaluru celebrated Christmas with visually challenged children and children from orphanage. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
3 / 10
Christmas prayer at St. Patrick's church in St. Thomas mount, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
4 / 10
Due to the pandemic scare the attendance was very low at St. Mary's Basilica in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
5 / 10
People attend christmas prayer at Sacred Heart Shrine, Egmore, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
6 / 10
Girls admire a decked up Christmas tree at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral during the midnight Mass in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
7 / 10
Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil brings the statuette of Baby Jesus on a white linen cloth during the Christmas mass at St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral, Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
8 / 10
The devotees were allowed to remove their mask only when consuming the communion on Friday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
9 / 10
CSI Immanuel church in Coimbatore seen lit up with colourful lights. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
10 / 10
