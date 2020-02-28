STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

Scenes of destruction and heartbreak around riot-hit Delhi as city limps back to normalcy

Published: 28th February 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 12:38 PM  

People preparing tea for those affected by the riots in Mustafa area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
1 / 7
A makeshift facility is arranged outside the hospital morgue for the relatives of the victims of the clashes in North east Delhi, as they wait for the mortal remains in GTB hospital in New Delhi, Friday, 28 February 2020. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
2 / 7
Autorickshaws completely gutted in the Khajuri Khas area of Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
3 / 7
Daily life at Chand bagh area in New Delhi resumes on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
4 / 7
Muslims take shelter at Chaman park, Mustafabad in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
5 / 7
Father Mohammad Firoz (L) outside the mortuary of GTB hospital showing pictures of his 13-year-old son Mohammed Israel who is missing for the last 5 days from Mustafabad. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
6 / 7
Petrol bomb found at Rajdhani public school in Shiv Vihar in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
7 / 7
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi riots Delhi violence
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp