Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends

Published: 11th January 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 03:35 PM  

The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events.
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
1 / 13
The 55-meter high 'Golden Kayaloram', the smallest among the four buildings constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, was demolished at around 2.30 pm.
The 55-meter high 'Golden Kayaloram', the smallest among the four buildings constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, was demolished at around 2.30 pm. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
2 / 13
The Jain Coral Cove, also 55-metre high, was demolished at around 11.03 am.
The Jain Coral Cove, also 55-metre high, was demolished at around 11.03 am. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
3 / 13
Jains Coral Cove was brought down at through controlled implosion using 395 kg of explosives at 11.03 am on Sunday.
Jains Coral Cove was brought down at through controlled implosion using 395 kg of explosives at 11.03 am on Sunday. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
4 / 13
Maradu flats
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
5 / 13
Maradu flats
While the first illegal water-front complex, known as 'Holy Faith H20, was demolished at 11.18 am, the twin towers of Alfa Serene apartment were demolished just minutes later. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
6 / 13
Maradu flats
The complexes housing a total of 343 flats were brought down using the implosion method and the companies engaged for it had completed the filling of explosives on Wednesday. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
7 / 13
Maradu flats
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
8 / 13
Maradu flats
The prohibitory order declared by the Ernakulam District Collector came into force at 8 am in the evacuation zone of the two residential complexes. Thousands of people watched the demolition from outside the demolition zone. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
9 / 13
Maradu flats
The buildings were razed for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The directions in this regard were passed by the Supreme Court last year. The court has also ordered the state government to pay interim compensation to each flat owner. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
10 / 13
Maradu flats
Ahead of the demolition prohibitory orders were put in place on both land, air and water in the area. The district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the 200-meter radius of the apartment complexes. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
11 / 13
The first siren went at the scheduled time at 10.32 am, but the second siren was delayed to 11.09 am, and the final siren was sounded at 11.16 am. (Photo | EPS)
12 / 13
The second apartment complex -- the Alfa Serene twin towers -- was dusted at 11.41 am, after the fourth siren at 11.40 am with the dust particles spreading far and wide. (Photo | EPS)
13 / 13
