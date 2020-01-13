Home Galleries Nation

Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 

Published: 13th January 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 05:13 PM  

Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12.
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
1 / 7
As onlookers thronged the venue, one youth entered the central space and began beatboxing and others joined him.
As onlookers thronged the venue, one youth entered the central space and began beatboxing and others joined him. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
2 / 7
Lyrically satirical and humorous, the raps focused on secularism and equality.
Lyrically satirical and humorous, the raps focused on secularism and equality. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
3 / 7
Even though most were complete strangers, they performed as a team. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Even though most were complete strangers, they performed as a team. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
4 / 7
At least 20 rappers, singers and hip-hop dancers performed spontaneously. They rapped in Tamil, Hindi and English.
At least 20 rappers, singers and hip-hop dancers performed spontaneously. They rapped in Tamil, Hindi and English. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
5 / 7
'We have been passionate about rapping for a really long time. And rap music has always been used by artists across the world as a form to rebel; to express dissent and voice for rights,' said a 19-year-old rapper, who did not want to be named.
'We have been passionate about rapping for a really long time. And rap music has always been used by artists across the world as a form to rebel; to express dissent and voice our rights,' said a 19-year-old rapper who did not want to be named. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
6 / 7
With the country was in turmoil, youngsters in Chennai have resorted to fighting for everyone's rights the 'Gullyboy' way.
With the country in turmoil, youngsters in Chennai have resorted to fighting for everyone's rights the 'Gullyboy' way. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
7 / 7
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hip hop NRC Gully Boy CAA Chennai gully boys Chennai anti CAA protests
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp