Home Galleries Nation

MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM

Published: 17th January 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 08:39 PM  

On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'.
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
1 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR during the election campaign.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR during the election campaign. (File Photo | EPS)
2 / 26
Kollywood actors Sivaji Ganesan (R) and MGR in 'Goondu Kili'.
Kollywood actors Sivaji Ganesan (R) and MGR in 'Goondu Kili'. (File Photo | EPS)
3 / 26
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers (from L) Nedunchezhiyan, Annadurai, MGR and Karunanidhi.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers (from L) Nedunchezhiyan, Annadurai, MGR and Karunanidhi. (File Photo | EPS)
4 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR and PM Indira Gandhi.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR and PM Indira Gandhi. (File Photo | EPS)
5 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with President Moraji Desai.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with President Moraji Desai. (File Photo | EPS)
6 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with Minister Nedunchezhiyan.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with Minister Nedunchezhiyan. (File Photo | EPS)
7 / 26
Former Madras Governor Sardar Ujjal Singh hosting a party to meet the members of the Madras Legislature at Raj Bhavan, Guindy. MGR being introduced to him by former Tamil NAdu CM Annadurai.
Former Madras Governor Sardar Ujjal Singh hosting a party to meet the members of the Madras Legislature at Raj Bhavan, Guindy. MGR being introduced to him by former Tamil NAdu CM Annadurai. (File Photo | EPS)
8 / 26
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MGR and Karunanidhi.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MGR and Karunanidhi. (File Photo | EPS)
9 / 26
Kollywood actor MGR getting ready before for filming.
Kollywood actor MGR getting ready before for filming. (File Photo | EPS)
10 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with MP Sivagnanam.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with MP Sivagnanam. (File Photo | EPS)
11 / 26
Dr John Stempel, American Consul General, called on the Tamil Nadu CM MGR at Secretariat as courtesy visit.
Dr John Stempel, American Consul General, called on the Tamil Nadu CM MGR at Secretariat as courtesy visit. (File Photo | EPS)
12 / 26
Kollywood actors Sivaji Ganesan and MGR at the funeral of former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai.
Kollywood actors Sivaji Ganesan and MGR at the funeral of former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai. (File Photo | EPS)
13 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with Dr Kanu who treated the former.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with Dr Kanu who treated the former. (File Photo | EPS)
14 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR naming an area at Chennai.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR naming an area at Chennai. (File Photo | EPS)
15 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with his supporter.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with his supporter. (File Photo | EPS)
16 / 26
MGR signing a register in the presence of then Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai.
MGR signing a register in the presence of then Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai. (File Photo | EPS)
17 / 26
MGR speaking at a public gathering.
MGR speaking at a public gathering. (File Photo | EPS)
18 / 26
Kollywood actress Saroja Devi presenting a cheque to the manager of a circus while then Tamil Nadu CM MGR looks on.
Kollywood actress Saroja Devi presenting a cheque to the manager of a circus while then Tamil Nadu CM MGR looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
19 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR bid farewell to PM Indira Gandhi in Chennai Airport on her trip from Thirupathi to New Delhi.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR bid farewell to PM Indira Gandhi in Chennai Airport on her trip from Thirupathi to New Delhi. (File Photo | EPS)
20 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR unveiling the portrait of DMK founder Annadurai.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR unveiling the portrait of DMK founder Annadurai. (File Photo | EPS)
21 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR giving food to children under the noon meal scheme occasion.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR giving food to children under the noon meal scheme occasion. (File Photo | EPS)
22 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with Mother Therasa.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with Mother Therasa. (File Photo | EPS)
23 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR presenting the over all championship's trophy for Tamil Nadu Home Guards to Radhakrishnan.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR presenting the over all championship's trophy for Tamil Nadu Home Guards to Radhakrishnan. (File Photo | EPS)
24 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with former PM Rajiv Gandhi. (File Photo | EPS)
25 / 26
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MGR and Karunanidhi.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MGR and Karunanidhi. (File Photo | EPS)
26 / 26
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGR MG Ramachandran MGR Photos MGR Pictures MGR Images MGR Rare Photos MGR Rare Images MGR Rare Pictures Former Tamil Nadu CM Former TN CM
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp