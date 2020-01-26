Home Galleries Nation

Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day

Published: 26th January 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 05:57 PM  

The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
In the wee hours of Sunday, women, young and old, demonstrating against the amended citizenship law, sung the national anthem and read the preamble of the Constitution. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Shaheen Bagh has been witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens for over a month. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
With the elections fast approaching in the national capital, the sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh is set to become a focal point of political discourse and campaign. (Photo | PTI)
The protest point has also become the favourite topic for blame game of political parties. Terming Shaheen Bagh as 'Shame Bagh' the BJP has blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for fuelling protests against the contentious act. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Shaheen Bagh protests anti-CAA-NRC protests Republic Day at shaheen bagh
