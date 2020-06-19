STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30

Published: 19th June 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 02:48 AM  

An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
1 / 17
Hospitals, labs, ambulance services and other health related activities are exempted from the lockdown.
2 / 17
Chemists needn't shut business.
3 / 17
Milk supply will resume as usual.
4 / 17
Grocery stalls are included in the 'essentials' list.
5 / 17
Only takeaways will be permitted in hotels and restaurants between 6.00 am and 8.00 PM.
6 / 17
Swiggy, Zomato and other online food delivery services will be available.
7 / 17
Amma canteens will function as usual. Free food will be made available in the four districts till June 30.
8 / 17
Transportation of essential goods will be permitted.
9 / 17
Banks, but with restricted working hours (10.00 AM to 2.00 PM) and restricted staff only essential services. However, direct services are not permitted.
10 / 17
Fuel stations will be open from 6.00 AM to 2.00 PM despite the lockdown.
11 / 17
Vehicles will be allowed to ferry passengers to and from railway station and airport.
12 / 17
Telecommunication and other essential IT services will be allowed to function with minimal staff.
13 / 17
All public transport including buses, trains, taxis and autorickshaws services will not ply.
14 / 17
All meat and fish shops within the city corporation limits will remain shut. The ban is applicable to delivery services as well.
15 / 17
Tea shops should remain shut.
16 / 17
No activities will be permitted in containment zones.
17 / 17
