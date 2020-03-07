STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna

Published: 07th March 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 08:26 PM  

The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
1 / 6
Indira Gandhi
Indira Gandhi was awarded with Bharat Ratna in 1971. She was the Prime minister of India from 1966-77 to 1980-84. Her biggest achievement was India’s decisive victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak war which led to the formation of Independent Bangladesh. (Photo | EPS)
2 / 6
Mother Teresa
Mother Teresa was awarded Bharat Ratna in 1980. She founded Missionaries of Charity and is known worldwide for her charity works. She was awarded for her service to the poor, orphans and destitute. (Photo | EPS)
3 / 6
Aruna Asaf Ali
Aruna Asaf Ali was awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously in the year 1997. She was the Independence activist. She is proudly remembered for her brave act of hoisting the Indian National Flag during the Quit India Movement. After Independence she became the Delhi’s first Mayor. (Photo | EPS)
4 / 6
MS Subbulakshmi
MS Subbulakshmi, a carnatic singer, was the first musician ever to receive this honour. She won the award in 1998. Her voice and singing skills were admired by many great people such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and Sarojini Naidu. (Photo | EPS)
5 / 6
Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar,a renowned play back singer and music director, is the second vocalist after M S Subbulakshmi to receive the highest civilian hounour of the country. She has recorded songs in over 36 regional languages. She received the award in 2001. (Photo | EPS)
6 / 6
Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi Mother Teresa Aruna Asaf Ali MS Subbulakshmi Lata Mangeshkar
