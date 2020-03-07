STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan

Published: 07th March 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:37 PM  

K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Anbazhagan described himself as follows: “First I am a human being; second a person - Anbazhagan; third I am a rationalist belonging to the self-respect movement; fourth, I am a brother of Anna; fifth, a friend of Kalaignar.” (Photo | EPS)
K Anbazhagan, DMK General Secretary and minister, being greeted by late party chief M Karunanidhi on his birthday. Also seen in the picture is then Chennai Mayor M K Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
AIADMK floor leader J Jayalalithaa (R) with DMK minister K Anbazhagan (L) and Speaker M Tamilkudimagan. (Photo | EPS)
DMK President and Chief Minister M Karunanidhi with (from left) Arcot N Veerasamy, K Anbazhagan and Nanjil K Manoharan. (Photo | EPS)
DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan (second from R) and MK Stalin (R) attend the swearing in ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | EPS)
DMK MLAs along with M K Stalin (third from L), K Anbazhagan (R extreme) and Duraimurugan (Second from R) protesting outside the Secretariat. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and Minister K Anbazhagan (C) with a party cadre who was injured in a clash. (Photo | EPS)
MDMK leader Vaiko and K Anbazhagan, DMK general secretary and former minister, at the book release function of Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. (Photo | EPS)
CPI leader Nallakannu (R) interacts with finance minister K Anbazhagan during the Manavazhagar 51st anniversary function. (Photo | EPS, A S Ganesh)
DMK President and CM of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi and Finance Minister K Anbazhagan watching a DMK women's wing rally in Chennai. (Photo | EPS, B A Raju)
Finance Minister K Anbazhagan presenting the interim budget at the Secretariat in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
K Anbazhagan and MK Stalin had a close bond, the latter called the stalwart as his uncle. Anbazhagan was one of the first DMK leaders to propose Stalin's leadership. (Photo | EPS)
DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan with DMK working president MK Stalin pays tribute during DMK chief M Karunanidhi's funeral ceremony at Anna Memorial in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
DMK leader M K Stalin greets K Anbazhagan at his residence during his 98th birthday celebration in November 2019. (Photo | EPS)
