STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath

Published: 10th March 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 05:11 PM  

In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here. (Photos | Twitter)
1 / 23
TULSIRAM SILAWAT (SANWER CONSTITUENCY)
2 / 23
GOVIND SINGH RAJPUT (SURKHI CONSTITUENCY)
3 / 23
PRABHURAM CHOUDHARY (SANCHI CONSTITUENCY)
4 / 23
IMARTI DEVI (DABRA CONSTITUENCY)
5 / 23
PRADHUMAN SINGH TOMAR (GWALIOR CONSTITUENCY)
6 / 23
MAHENDRA SINGH SISODIYA (BAMORI CONSTITUENCY)
7 / 23
HARDEEPSINGH DANG (SUWASRA CONSTITUENCY)
8 / 23
RAJYAVARDHAN SINGH (NARSINGGARH CONSTITUENCY)
9 / 23
BRAJENDRA SINGH YADAV (MUNGAOLI CONSTITUENCY)
10 / 23
SURESH DHAKAD RATHKHEDA (POHARI CONSTITUENCY)
11 / 23
JASWANT JATAV (KARERA CONSTITUENCY)
12 / 23
MUNNALAL GOYAL (GWALIOR EAST CONSTITUENCY)
13 / 23
OPS BHADORIA (MEHGAON CONSTITUENCY)
14 / 23
GIRRAJ DANDOTIYA (DIMANI CONSTITUENCY)
15 / 23
RAGHURAJ SINGH KANSANA (MORENA CONSTITUENCY)
16 / 23
ADAL SINGH KANSANA (SUMAOLI CONSTITUENCY)
17 / 23
BISAHULAL SINGH (ANUPPUR CONSTITUENCY)
18 / 23
MANOJ NARAYAN SINGH CHOUDHARY (HATPIPLIYA CONSTITUENCY)
19 / 23
RANVIR JATAV (GOHAD CONSTITUENCY)
20 / 23
RAKSHA SANTRAM SARONIYA (BHANDER CONSTITUENCY)
21 / 23
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jajpal Singh 'Jajji'
JAJPAL SINGH 'JAJJI' (ASHOK NAGAR CONSTITUENCY)
22 / 23
KAMLESH JATAV (AMBAH CONSTITUENCY)
23 / 23
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh MPCC Congress MLAs Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhya Pradesh Congress Madhya Pradesh political crisis
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp