India splashes colours amidst coronavirus scare to celebrate Holi 

Published: 10th March 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 04:40 PM  

Seems like the COVID-19 scare has failed to kill people's enthusiasm to celebrate the festival of colours. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
The festival is one of the most colourful occasions in the multicultural Indian calendar. IN PIC: A child during Holi celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Known as the festival of colours, this occasion marks the arrival of spring and is a time to celebrate peace and friendship. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Despite COVID-19 scare, foreign tourists also celebrated Holi in many parts of India by smearing colours, exchanging sweets and dancing to Bollywood numbers. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday, saying let the festival break barriers that divide people. IN PIC: Another scene from Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Last week, the Prime Minister had announced, after recommendations from experts, that he would not participate in any Holi events amidst the coronavirus crisis. IN PIC: People celebrating Holi in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Wishing everyone a Happy Holi! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone's life,' tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
In many places, colours were replaced by turmeric, sandalwood powder and flowers to celebrate an 'Organic Holi.' (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Some of them also claimed that going organic would help protect them from coronavirus. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
On the day of Holi, people smear colours on each other, blurring divides and highlighting unity in diversity. IN PIC: A scene from Karnataka's Hubballi. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
People celebrating Holi in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
People celebrating Holi in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

