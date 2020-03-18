STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks

Published: 18th March 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 01:48 PM  

With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in Chennai.
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu)
1 / 15
The World Health Organization encourgaes people to maintain 1 metre distance from another person. To enable this social distancing, governments have shut down many instituitions. A view of closed Charminar.
The World Health Organization encourgaes people to maintain 1 metre distance from another person. To enable this social distancing, governments have shut down many instituitions. A view of closed Charminar. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
2 / 15
TWith restrictions in place, many famous and popular places look deserted. The walkway to Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam.
With restrictions in place, many famous and popular places look deserted. The walkway to Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS/G satyanarayana)
3 / 15
Bengaluru - which is know for its' traffic sports an empty look.
Bengaluru - which is know for its' traffic sports an empty look. (Photo | EPS/Pandarinath)
4 / 15
At present, these restrictions are in place until March 31. An empty mall in Hyderabad.
At present, these restrictions are in place until March 31. An empty mall in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
5 / 15
Places like the Golkonda fort in in Hyderabad were also closed as they attract tourists.
Places like the Golkonda fort in in Hyderabad were also closed as they attract tourists. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
6 / 15
Along with cinema halls, movie productions across India have also put their work on hold. The Devi cineplex remains closed in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ R.Satish Babu)
Along with cinema halls, movie productions across India have also put their work on hold. The Devi cineplex remains closed in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ R.Satish Babu)
7 / 15
With coronavirus cases rising, many IT companies have given work from home option to the employees. A Deserted look of roads in IT corridors in Hyderabad.
With coronavirus cases rising, many IT companies have given work from home option to the employees. A Deserted look of roads in IT corridors in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
8 / 15
With shutdown in place, people have stopped purchasing in person and prefer to do online shopping. Salesgirls sitting without any customers at a shop in Kozhikode.
With shutdown in place, people have stopped purchasing in person and prefer to do online shopping. Salesgirls sitting without any customers at a shop in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
9 / 15
MLAs washing their hands while entering Tamil Nadu Assembly in Chennai.
MLAs washing their hands while entering Tamil Nadu Assembly in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
10 / 15
A closed swimming pool stadium in Chennai.
A closed swimming pool stadium in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ Ashwin prasath)
11 / 15
A popular spot aong kids, especially in holidays, appears empty in Chennai. The Vandalur zoo is closed as per the government advisory.
A popular spot among kids, especially in holidays, appears empty in Chennai. The Vandalur zoo is closed as per the government advisory. (Photo | EPS/ V.Tharun Mani)
12 / 15
The famous business center - Ranganathan street at T Nagar was closed following the orders of Chennai corporation.
The famous business center - Ranganathan street at T Nagar was closed following the orders of Chennai corporation. (Photo | EPS/ Jawahar P Ashwin)
13 / 15
A deserted Dr. Radha Krishnan Salai in Mylapore after the coronavirus outbreak.
A deserted Dr. Radha Krishnan Salai in Mylapore after the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin prasath)
14 / 15
Mount Road near Teynampet with less number of Vehicles after the government announced shut down of schools and colleges in Chennai.
Mount Road near Teynampet with less number of Vehicles after the government announced shut down of schools and colleges in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/V Tharun Mani)
15 / 15
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bengaluru Kerala Tamil Nadu Telangana Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus covidindia
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp