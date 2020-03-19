STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down

Published: 19th March 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:58 PM  

Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
1 / 9
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra was declared shut for devotees on March 17 till further orders.
2 / 9
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh, attracts hundreds of devotees everyday and is especially crowded on Tuesdays. The Temple's Trust decided on March 16 to close the temple till further notice.
3 / 9
Varanasi district administration banned the Ganga Aarti and Yoga camps in the Laxmanjhula area of Tehsil Yamkeshwar till 31 March. Tourists have also been disallowed to be involved in Aarti programs in temples
4 / 9
ISKCON Temple located at Rajaji Nagar and Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru was shut on March 18 till further orders for the common people.
5 / 9
The temple administration of Kamakhya Temple has stopped the daily indulgence for a few days.
6 / 9
The administration of Jagannath Temple in Puri has decided to close the shrine for devotees from Friday. The decision has been taken after the state government on Wednesday issued an advisory to all religious institutions to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention norms.
7 / 9
Vaishno Devi Yatra has been canceled by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Trust at Katra in Jammu till March 31. The decision has come at a time when the number of passengers in this season increases every year.
8 / 9
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.
9 / 9
