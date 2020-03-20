STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights

Published: 20th March 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 02:22 PM  

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
As some families belonging to BPL and Antyodaya Anna Yojna schemes are not getting social security pensions, the government will provide them with Rs 1,000 each under the package.
The state government which announced one-month ration to APL/BPL categories also said that 10kg rice will be provided to them in addition.
Rs 20 will be yje charge of emals at the government hotels, not Rs 25, considering the present situation.
Consumer loan worth Rs 2,000 crore will be disbursed through Kudumbashree.
It has also been decided to create job opportunities worth Rs 1,000 crore each in April and May under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.
The CM said that though the plan was to disburse social security pension in April, it has been advanced and two months’ pension will be given this month itself.
Difficulties faced by autorickshaws and other taxi services to be considered seperately.
