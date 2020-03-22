Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged

CONVICT NAME: Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh | CRIME: Rape and Murder of 23-year-old medical student | LAST WISH/LAST MOMENTS: On the day of the hanging all the convicts were already awake as the 'fear to be hanged' did not allow them to sleep. When the jail authorities asked them to finish their routine work and wear new clothes provided by the jail authorities, they all broke down and fell at the feet of the jail staff. They even refused to have tea when it was offered. They were not reacting to anything before their faces were covered but soon after they realised that they have reached the hanging room, one of them broke down and started crying and screaming. He almost fell down on the floor. But the jail staff took him to the hanging platform. When their feet were being tied, one of them started resisting but the security personnel restrained him. The convicts' hands were tied when they were taken out of their cells. Finally, at 5.30 a.m. when Jail Superintendent S. Sunil signaled that it was time to hang the convicts, Pawan and the other persons pulled the handles | WAS THEIR WISH GRANTED: -- | DATE OF EXECUTION: March 20, 2020

