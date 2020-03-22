STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged

Published: 22nd March 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 05:37 PM  

Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
CONVICT NAME: Billa and Ranga | CRIME: Convicted in kidnap and murder of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra | LAST WISH/LAST MOMENTS: The night before their execution, Billa had eaten well but an agitated Ranga kept shouting 'Joh Bole So Nihal' | WAS THEIR WISH GRANTED: -- | DATE OF EXECUTION: January 31, 1982
CONVICT NAME: Maqbool Bhat |  CRIME: Killing officer and crossing the Ceasefire Line illegally | LAST WISH/LAST MOMENTS: The co-founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) did not have any last wish as he was hung in a hurry as a result of the kidnapping and brutal killing of Indian Diplomat Ravindra Mhatre, seeking the release of Maqbool Bhat | WAS HIS WISH GRANTED: -- | DATE OF EXECUTION: February 11, 1984
CONVICT NAME: Dhananjoy Chatterjee | CRIME: Convicted in rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl | LAST WISH/LAST MOMENTS: Dhananjoy Chatterjee wanted to touch the feet of jail doctor Basudeb Mukherjee and asked the authorities to play religious songs before his hanging | WAS HIS WISH GRANTED: Yes | DATE OF EXECUTION: August 14, 2004
CONVICT NAME: Ajmal Kasab | CRIME: Convicted in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack | LAST WISH/LAST MOMENTS: Ajmal Kasab did not have any last wish but according to the jail officials at Yerawada prison the Pakistan terrorist 'was extremely scared and struggled before he was hanged' | WAS HIS WISH GRANTED: -- | DATE OF EXECUTION: November 21, 2012
CONVICT NAME: Afzal Guru | CRIME: Convicted in 2001 Indian Parliament attack | LAST WISH/LAST MOMENTS: Though Afzal Guru did not have any last wish, he had tea along with jail officials before the hanging. He had asked for an additional cup of tea, but the person who served the tea had already left prison. So technically 'his last wish' was not granted | WAS HIS WISH GRANTED: No | DATE OF EXECUTION: February 9, 2013
CONVICT NAME: Yakub Memon | CRIME: Convicted for his involvement in 1993 Bombay blasts | LAST WISH/LAST MOMENTS: Yakub Memon wanted to meet his daughter in person | WAS HIS WISH GRANTED: No (But the jail officials arranged for a telephonic conversation with his daughter) | DATE OF EXECUTION: July 30, 2015
CONVICT NAME: Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh | CRIME: Rape and Murder of 23-year-old medical student | LAST WISH/LAST MOMENTS: On the day of the hanging all the convicts were already awake as the 'fear to be hanged' did not allow them to sleep. When the jail authorities asked them to finish their routine work and wear new clothes provided by the jail authorities, they all broke down and fell at the feet of the jail staff. They even refused to have tea when it was offered. They were not reacting to anything before their faces were covered but soon after they realised that they have reached the hanging room, one of them broke down and started crying and screaming. He almost fell down on the floor. But the jail staff took him to the hanging platform. When their feet were being tied, one of them started resisting but the security personnel restrained him. The convicts' hands were tied when they were taken out of their cells. Finally, at 5.30 a.m. when Jail Superintendent S. Sunil signaled that it was time to hang the convicts, Pawan and the other persons pulled the handles | WAS THEIR WISH GRANTED: -- | DATE OF EXECUTION: March 20, 2020
Billa Ranga Nirbhaya convicts Ajmal Kasab Afzal Guru Dhananjoy Chatterjee Yakub Memon Akshay Thakur Vinay Sharma Pawan Gupta Mukesh Singh Maqbool Bhat
