Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out

Published: 24th March 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 03:29 AM  

With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Fuel stations will be open despite the lockdown with limited staff.
Grocery stalls are included in the 'essentials' list.
Emergency services will be available at hospitals.
Chemists needn't shut business.
Banks, but with restricted working hours and only essential services like cash deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearances, remittances & government transactions. ATMs will be functional.
Police department will be available for public assistance.
Fire & Rescue service will be available.
Amma canteens will function as usual.
Meat, poultry and fish shops will remain open.
Milk supply will resume as usual.
Only takeaways will be permitted in hotels and restaurants.
Collectorates and other local body offices will function.
Chennai Metro will remain suspended.
All public transport including buses, trains, taxis and autorickshaws services will not ply.
Travel between districts, unless for essential or emergency purposes, since the district borders will be sealed.
Interstate borders will be closed.
TASMAC shops will be closed.
Home delivery of food items through aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber eats are prohibited.
All religious places are closed for public darshan / worship.
All construction work except essential projects will be halted. However, workers must be remunerated for these days.
Other than shops selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries, commercial complexes and workshops will not function.
Gathering of more than five persons are strictly prohibited.
