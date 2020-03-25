STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut

Published: 25th March 2020 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 03:20 AM  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, here are the services that will resume despite the lockdown and those which will remain shut.
Hospitals
Ambulance services, transport for all medical personnel and hospital support
Medical stores
Banks & ATMs
Fuel stations
Insurancde offices
Public Distribution System
Cooking gas
Grocery stalls
Milk booths
Water distribution
Meat and fish stalls
Police force
Fire & Rescue force
Power department
Print and electronic media, telecommunications, broadcasting and cable services
Funerals with no more than 20 attendees
Post offices
Animal fodder
Metro services and all other forms of public transport
Educational institutions
Other than shops selling essential commodities, all commercial complexes and workshops will remain shut
Hospitality establishments
All religious places are closed for public darshan / worship.
Public gatherings including sports and recreation, seminars, political campaigns etc
