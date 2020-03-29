STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown

Published: 29th March 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 02:00 PM  

Migrants workers at kaushambi bus station at Delhi-Ghaziabad border
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Scores of daily wage workers were stranded after the sudden nationwide lockdown announcement. Many of them have been sent on leave by their contractors without wage.
Migrants workers crowd at Kaushambi bus station at Delhi-Ghaziabad border hoping to catch a bus to their village.
As trains and buses have not been plying across states, these labourers have no choice but to walk back home to their villages, in groups, defeating the very purpose of 'social distancing.'
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is serving lunch and dinner to over four lakh people at more than 800 locations in the city.
Not worrying about the risk of catching coronavirus, these labourers opted to go back home than starve without work and money.
A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, who had left for home from Delhi on foot, died after experiencing chest pain in Agra on Saturday.
With every restaurant shut down, jobless workers are cooking and eating with whatever resources are availabe to them.
To minimise the effect of lockdown, the Central government announced a Rs 170,000 crore relief package to protect the weaker sections of society from the economic fallout of corornavirus outbreak.
