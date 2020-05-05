STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers

Published: 05th May 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 04:37 PM  

The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers.
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
1 / 21
A Kashmiri boy tries to take out a bullet from the wall of a damaged house after a gunbattle in Tral, south of Srinagar.
A Kashmiri boy tries to take out a bullet from the wall of a damaged house after a gunbattle in Tral, south of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
2 / 21
Kashmiri men dismantle a portion of a house destroyed in a gunbattle in Tral village, south of Srinagar.
Kashmiri men dismantle a portion of a house destroyed in a gunbattle in Tral village, south of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
3 / 21
An elderly Kashmiri man sits outside a closed market during a strike in Srinagar.
An elderly Kashmiri man sits outside a closed market during a strike in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
4 / 21
Paramilitary soldiers break motorbikes parked outside a college as they clash with students protesting against the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl in Srinagar.
Paramilitary soldiers break motorbikes parked outside a college as they clash with students protesting against the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
5 / 21
Kashmiri children attend recitation classes of the holy Quran on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar.
Kashmiri children attend recitation classes of the holy Quran on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
6 / 21
A wounded woman is carried on a stretcher for treatment after she was injured in a bus accident, at a local hospital in Srinagar.
A wounded woman is carried on a stretcher for treatment after she was injured in a bus accident, at a local hospital in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
7 / 21
Kashmiri Muslim devotees offer prayer outside the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Srinagar.
Kashmiri Muslim devotees offer prayer outside the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
8 / 21
Kashmiri villagers grieve near the body of an 11-year-old boy, Aatif Mir, during his funeral procession in Hajin village, north of Srinagar.
Kashmiri villagers grieve near the body of an 11-year-old boy, Aatif Mir, during his funeral procession in Hajin village, north of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
9 / 21
Kashmiri men shout freedom slogans during a protest against New Delhi's tightened grip on the disputed region, after Friday prayers on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Kashmiri men shout freedom slogans during a protest against New Delhi's tightened grip on the disputed region, after Friday prayers on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
10 / 21
A Kashmiri man walks on a snow covered footbridge as it snows in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
A Kashmiri man walks on a snow covered footbridge as it snows in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
11 / 21
A paramilitary soldier stands guard as Kashmiri men offer Friday prayers on a street outside a local mosque during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar.
A paramilitary soldier stands guard as Kashmiri men offer Friday prayers on a street outside a local mosque during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
12 / 21
A deserted street is seen through barbwire set up as a blockade during curfew in Srinagar.
A deserted street is seen through barbwire set up as a blockade during curfew in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
13 / 21
Flames and smoke billow from a residential building where militants are suspected to have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pulwama, south of Srinagar.
Flames and smoke billow from a residential building where militants are suspected to have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pulwama, south of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
14 / 21
Women shout slogans as policemen fire teargas and live ammunition in the air to stop a protest march in Srinagar.
Women shout slogans as policemen fire teargas and live ammunition in the air to stop a protest march in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
15 / 21
Six-year-old Muneefa Nazir, a Kashmiri girl whose right eye was hit by a marble ball shot allegedly by paramilitary soldiers on Aug. 12, stands outside her home in Srinagar.
Six-year-old Muneefa Nazir, a Kashmiri girl whose right eye was hit by a marble ball shot allegedly by paramilitary soldiers on Aug. 12, stands outside her home in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
16 / 21
A masked Kashmiri protester jumps on the bonnet of an armored vehicle of police as he throws stones at it during a protest in Srinagar.
A masked Kashmiri protester jumps on the bonnet of an armored vehicle of police as he throws stones at it during a protest in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
17 / 21
Policemen guard as Kashmiri men pray while the head priest, unseen, displays a relic of Islam's Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine, on the occasion of the Prophet's birth anniversary in Srinagar.
Policemen guard as Kashmiri men pray while the head priest, unseen, displays a relic of Islam's Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine, on the occasion of the Prophet's birth anniversary in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
18 / 21
Masked Kashmiris shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Masked Kashmiris shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
19 / 21
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil near the India Pakistan border at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu.
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil near the India Pakistan border at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu. (Photo | AP)
20 / 21
A paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar.
A paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
21 / 21
