STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31

Published: 18th May 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:05 PM  

The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
1 / 7
The industrial units allowed to work across the state except in Chennai district limits.
2 / 7
All religious places will remain shut for public darshan / worship.
3 / 7
Metro services and all other forms of public transport won't be allowed to operate.
4 / 7
Educational institutions will remain shut.
5 / 7
Public gatherings including sports and recreation, seminars, political campaigns etc will remain prohibited.
6 / 7
Hospitality establishments and tourist destinations won't be allowed to entertain outsiders.
7 / 7
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Chennai lockdown Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 COVID-19 Tamil Nadu lockdown Tamil Nadu coronavirus chennai metro LOckdown extension
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp