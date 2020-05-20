STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha

Published: 20th May 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 03:20 PM  

Cyclone Amphan
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
1 / 8
Cyclone Amphan
Wind speed has picked up near coastal Odisha and is blowing at around 100 kmph at Paradip.(Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
2 / 8
Cyclone Amphan
Due to the cyclone, flight operations at Kolkata airport have been suspended till 5 am of May 21.(Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
3 / 8
Cyclone Amphan
Fishermen pull their boat at Talasari beach as heavy wind flowing ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall in Balasore district. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
4 / 8
Cyclone Amphan
Firefighters clear road blockage after a tree uprooted due to heavy winds and rain ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall, near R&B office in Bhadrak. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 8
Cyclone Amphan
People with their belongings on their way to a cyclone shelter home in Bhadrak. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 8
Cyclone Amphan
A man anchoring a boat as heavy wind flowing ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall in Balasore district. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
7 / 8
Cyclone Amphan
People moving to shelter home ahead of cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
8 / 8
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha West Bengal landfall Cyclone Amphan
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp