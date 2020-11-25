STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible

Published: 25th November 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 03:06 PM  

Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
1 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
Chennai on Tuesday received over 100 mm of rainfall which led to waterlogging in many parts of the city. Nungambakkam weather station recorded 106.5 mm of rainfall. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
2 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
As non-stop rain heralds the Cylone Nivar’s landfall, Chennai and its neighbouring districts prepare for the worst. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
3 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
Civic activist David Manohar said if it rains further, the houses alongside the Pallavaram lake would be at severe risk. City receives over 100 mm of rainfall Chennai on Tuesday received over 100 mm of rainfall which led to waterlogging in many parts of the city. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
4 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
While the civic body officials were on the ground clearing clogged drainages and storm water drains in the city, residents of Chennai suburbs such as Chitlapakkam, Perumbakkam, Medavakkam and lake-surrounding area as in Pallavaram faced moderate to severe inundation. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
5 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
Motorists and pedestrians at areas such as Egmore, Parrys, Kilpauk, Otteri and north Chennai, including Tondiarpet and Thiruvottriyur, faced severe difficulty as rain water remained stagnated for hours (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
6 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
With the worst yet to come, people have been advised to stay indoors and venture out only for essential needs. Yet, in case of trouble or emergencies, the Greater Chennai Corporation is available for help. IN PIC: Flooded GST Road, Guindy. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
7 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
Chennai and Karaikal doppler radars are picking-up high intensity bands approaching the coastline and in all probability the coastal areas, including Chennai will witness extreme rains post Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
8 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
With the flooding of the city in 2015 still fresh in the minds of the people after surplus water was discharged from Chembarambakkam, authorities said there was no cause for any concern since what unfolded then was entirely different from the current scenario. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
9 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar
The Greater Chennai Corporation said it has cleaned up the Adyar creek besides other canals and lakes like Mambalam and Velachery respectively. The GCC said it has already advised people living close to the river like those in Jafferkhanpet to move to its shelters adding '169 shelters are open and ready.' (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
10 / 10
Chennai rains Chennai Floods Tamil nadu Cyclone Cyclone Nivar Puducherry cyclone Chennai cyclone
