Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy

Published: 26th November 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 02:27 PM  

Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Gusty winds were reported in some coastal areas of Chennai. CIA's runway reopened after remaining shut for 14 hours and flights resumed operations from 9 am. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy downpour triggered by very severe cyclonic storm Nivar lashed Puducherry and its suburbs on Thursday, uprooting trees, damaging electric poles and leaving several areas inundated. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)
No major damage was reported in the union territory of Pondicherry. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)
Relief camps were opened at various points accommodating thousands of people. Supply of food and other essentials was ensured in the camps, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)
Most housing colonies in Pondicherry were water-logged and residents remained indoors. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)
A public holiday was declared on Thursday for government departments and banks in Pondicherry. Schools were also closed for two more days from today. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)
A public holiday was declared on Thursday for government departments and banks in Pondicherry. Schools were also closed for two more days from today. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)
In Chennai, Meenambakkam, Taramani, Poonamalle and Chembrambakkam weather stations have received rainfall in excess of 10 cm, while the Nungambakkam station in Chennai recorded 8 cm of rainfall. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Meanwhile, revenue, civic and police authorities were on their toes coordinating and removing uprooted trees using heavy-duty motor equipment and backhoe loaders. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
