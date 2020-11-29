'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

DAY 3: The standoff continued on Saturday morning at Delhi's border. More farmers were making their way from Punjab and Haryana. What farmers fear: Farmer unions in Punjab and Haryana say the recent laws enacted at the Centre will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system. Over time big corporate houses will dictate terms and farmers will end up getting less for their crops, they argue. Farmers fear that with the virtual disbanding of the mandi system, they will not get an assured price for their crops and the 'arthiyas' -- commission agents who also pitch in with loans for them -- will be out of business. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

7 / 21