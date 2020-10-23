STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

Bihar Elections: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land? 

Published: 23rd October 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:45 AM  

CPM flag
The CPM, CPI and CPI-ML, three of India's major communist parties, have joined the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress to take on the JD(U)-led NDA in Bihar - Kanhaiya Kumar's land. Tejashwi Yadav's RJD has been lenient to the Left parties giving them 29 seats despite their dwindling presence in the country. While some say it is a poor gamble, others say the alliance will reap great dividends from it on the day of counting.
1 / 24
The Yadavs and Muslims, who constitute one-third of the total population in Bihar, remain the primary vote bank for the RJD. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is backed by the non-Yadav OBCs, EBCs and Mahadalits. With the backing of traditional BJP voters belonging to the upper castes, NDA candidates could gain the upper hand in many seats. RJD has no chance unless they find a way to woo the non-Yadav backward communities and Dalits, but the Congress is of little help here. (Photo | Twitter/@RJDforIndia)
2 / 24
The Left parties, though not a pan-Bihar force, on the other hand have the strong backing of the peasantry who belong to these communities. Left voters can be counted upon. This could help the Mahagathbandhan edge past the NDA in the communist pockets, particularly in Begusurai, Samastipur, Tarari.
3 / 24
The Mahadalit communities constitute around 5% of Bihar's total population and with the Left on its side, the RJD has the opportunity to win their trust in districts like Siwan. Following the Naxalbari movement, the CPI-ML has successfully managed to make Mahadalits rally behind their flag. It is the backing of the Musahars, Chamars etc that has helped the party stay relevant unlike the other communist parties in the state. (Photo | Twitter @Dipankar_cpiml)
4 / 24
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. | (File | PTI)
The Paswans, who support the LJP traditionally, also fall under the Mahadalit category and Chirag Paswan's decision to split from the NDA could see the Nitish Kumar-led combine lose support here. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 24
In power or not, the CPI and CPM are among those political parties of India that follow the cadre system. CPI-ML falls in the same bracket as well and the three together boast of grassroots level reach in their areas of influence. (Photo | CPI Bihar Facebook)
6 / 24
The youth and student outfits of left organisations never cease to attract young voters despite the feeble influence of their parent bodies. Hence, their combined reach among the lower class and peasantry could help the alliance stand up to the might of the BJP election machine at least in their areas of influence. (Photo | CPI Bihar Facebook)
7 / 24
While caste-based parties show the tendency to jump ship after elections, their ideological difference with the BJP makes it certain that none of the three left allies will abandon the Mahagatbandhan. (Photo | Twitter @Dipankar_cpiml)
8 / 24
For the CPM, Ajay Kumar will contest from Bibhutipur constituency. (Photo | Twitter @nishantksfi)
9 / 24
Rajmangal Prasad will contest from Pipra constituency. (Photo | Twitter @biharcpim)
10 / 24
Rajendra Prasad Singh will contest from Matihani constituency. (Photo | Twitter @biharcpim)
11 / 24
Satendra Yadav will contest from Majhi constituency. (Photo | Twitter @biharcpim)
12 / 24
CPI flag
Here are the six contestants fielded by the CPI. (Photo| Bechu S, Online Desk)
13 / 24
CPI state secretary and two-time MLA Ram Naresh Pandey will contest again from Harlakhi constituency. (Photo | CPI Bihar Facebook)
14 / 24
Three-time winner Awadhesh Kumar Rai will contest again from Bachhwara constituency. (Photo | CPI Bihar Facebook)
15 / 24
Ram Narayan Yadav will contest from Jhanjharpur constituency. (Photo | CPI Bihar Facebook)
16 / 24
Ram Ratan Singh will contest from Teghra constituency. (Photo | CPI Bihar Facebook)
17 / 24
Purnea district secretary Vikas Chandra Mandal will contest from Rupauli constituency. (Photo | CPI Bihar Facebook)
18 / 24
Suryakant Paswan will contest from Bakhri constituency. (Photo | CPI Bihar Facebook)
19 / 24
Here are some of the candidates fighting the assembly poll on CPI-ML ticket. (Photo | Twitter @Dipankar_cpiml)
20 / 24
Sitting MLA Mahboob Alam will once again seek people's mandate from Balrampur constituency. (Photo | Twitter @Mahboob_ml)
21 / 24
Darauli MLA Satyadeo Ram is hopeful of retaining his seat. (Photo | Twitter @kanwaljeetcpiml)
22 / 24
Incumbent legislator Sudama Prasad will represent his party once again from Tarari constituency. (Photo | Twitter @kanwaljeetcpiml)
23 / 24
Shashi_Yadav_CPIML_Bihar
Shashi Yadav, state secretary of the party’s women's wing AIPWA), will contest Digha constituency. (Photo | Twitter @ShashiY69)
24 / 24
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM RJD CPI Communism Mahagathbandhan grand alliance Left parties Bihar polls CPI-ML Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp