Bihar Elections: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land? 

The Yadavs and Muslims, who constitute one-third of the total population in Bihar, remain the primary vote bank for the RJD. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is backed by the non-Yadav OBCs, EBCs and Mahadalits. With the backing of traditional BJP voters belonging to the upper castes, NDA candidates could gain the upper hand in many seats. RJD has no chance unless they find a way to woo the non-Yadav backward communities and Dalits, but the Congress is of little help here. (Photo | Twitter/@RJDforIndia)

2 / 24