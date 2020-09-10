STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF

Published: 10th September 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 06:35 PM  

Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ambala Rafale aircraft being accorded water salute during its induction ceremony. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, PS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presents a memento to Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, at IAF airbase in Ambala. (Photo | PTI)
The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The multi-role Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
