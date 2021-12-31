STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What auto is that! Unforgettable moments New Indian Express lensmen captured in 2021

Published: 31st December 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 10:12 PM  

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait prepares to leave after farmers ended their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra being welcomed on his arrival at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the mortal remains of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika Rawat were killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, during a wreath layin ceremony at Palam Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Cremation of deceased patients who succumbed due to covid-19 during the second wave at Kozhikode Corporation crematorium. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
A Greater Chennai Corporation worker drives an auto-rickshaw decorated with mock syringes to boost awareness on the importance of Covid-19 vaccination. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
At least 72 people have died and 200 people are missing after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks, on February 7, 2021. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A patient with breathing problems awaits for his turn to be admitted in covid ward outside Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, during the second wave, in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marina Beach in Chennai flooded after heavy rain. Chennai received 189 mm of rainfall in the month of novenmber, the highest rainfall since 2015. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A women police constable chases a motorist violating lockdown rules at Ram Nagar fish market in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents of the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex in Yelahanka, Bengaluru being shifted using boats after being stranded in their homes due to heavy rains. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Medics push a stalled ambulance with patient in Delhi during the peak of the second wave. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Deepu Krishnan,a caretaker of Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation centre feeding milk to Amina, a two-and-half year old calf. The elephant was rescued by the Forest department from the Kallar forest area after its mother died of electric shock. Amina was kept in a special cell for monitoring and it started mingling with humans. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Landslide at Kokkayar, Idukki district of Kerala claimed the lives of six is the second such occurrence in the area in a little over a year. According to geologists, the landslide on October 16th is a reactivated extension of the one that happened last year. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
An elderly man cradling a baby monkey in Thiruporur, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sanitisation works at Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb underway as Archeological Survey of India has decided to reopen monuments. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
An elderly woman, who does not wish to reveal her identity, distributes food kits to a police officer on duty at LMS Junction in Thiruvananthapuram during the second wave of Covid-19. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
A spotted deer feeds her 10-day-old fawn at Guindy Children’s Park in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
An elderly destitute man having his lunch supplied by a voluntary organisation, while a kitten looks on, at Gandhi Park in Thiruvananthapuram, during the covid lockdown in Kerala. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
A woman attendant of a Covid patient feeds a baby as she waits outside Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Doctors taking part in a protest against the government for not paying them honorarium for Covid duties, carry out a candle-light march from BMRCI to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
A man who reached Gandhi Hospital with his leg in a cast got stranded after police personnel stopped his auto at the entrance, as the hospital was declared as an exclusive one for critical and terminally-ill Covid patients, in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
