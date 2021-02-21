STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral

Published: 21st February 2021 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:24 PM  

For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media.
BOLLYWOOD ACTOR SALMAN KHAN: Don't worry abt petrol, sending u a pic of gobar all u hv to do vit it is make gas. N v hv gobargas
PM NARENDRA MODI: Massive hike in #petrol prices is a prime example of the failure of Congress-led UPA. This will put a burden of hundreds of crores on Guj.
BOLLYWOOD ACTOR AMITABH BACHCHAN: T 753 -Petrol up Rs 7.5 : Pump attendant - 'Kitne ka daloon ?' ! Mumbaikar - '2-4 rupye ka car ke upar spray kar de bhai, jalana hai !!' (Rough Translation: Pump attendant - For how much should I put? ! Mumbaikar - Just spray for 2-4 Rs on top of the car, want to burn it!!)
BJP LEADER SAMBIT PATRA: Chidambaram insists GDP would grow in future, but that GDP would mean Gas, Diesel & Petrol - Dr Patra
UNION MINISTER SMRITI Z IRANI: Petrol price hiked yet again. Aam Aadmi ki UPA sarkar now only works for khaas tel companies!! (Rough Translation: Common Man's UPA government now only works for special tel companies!!)
BOLLYWOOD ACTOR AKSHAY KUMAR: Couldn’t even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again.
BOLLYWOOD ACTOR AKSHAY KUMAR: Guys, I think it’s time to clean up your bicycles and hit the road! As per sources, expecting another petrol price hike.
FORMER RAJASTHAN CM AND SENIOR BJP LEADER VASUNDHARA RAJE (: Petrol prices hiked for the third time this month. Yet another burden on the common man.
BOLLYWOOD FILMMAKER VIVEK RANJAN AGNIHOTRI: May ur happiness increase like Petrol Price, May ur sorrow fall like Indian Rupee n May ur joy fill your heart like corruption in India.
BABA RAMDEV: कालाधन वापस आये तो पट्रोल 30 रुपये में मिलेगा (Rough Translation: If the Black Money comes back, we can get petrol at Rs 30)
BOLLYWOOD ACTOR ANUPAM KHER: Asked my driver, 'Why r u late?' 'Sir. Came by Cycle.' 'What happened to motorcycle.'His reply,' Sir, it is kept at home now as a showpiece.':)
BJP MP MEENAKASHI LEKHI: When was the last time euphoric corporate sec. has hiked salaries of employees to meet hike in petrol, diesel, food inflation
BJP IT CELL HEAD AMIT MALVIYA: Another hike in petrol prices !
BOLLYWOOD FILMMAKER ASHOKE PANDIT: Today's petrol prices proves Sonia Gandhi is successful in bringing this country to a disaster.
UNION MINISTER MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI: I am arrested, While taking part in protest program against Petrol price rise, @ akshardham.
UNION MINISTER PRAKASH JAVADEKAR: BJP Press conference on price rise in petrol and DU elections.
BJP CEC MEMBER SYED SHAHNAWAZ HUSSAIN: Another Petrol Price Hike! Congress is being totally insensitive towards the Public. When will these prices stabilise?
Many politicians from the Opposition and Bollywood stars and cricketers also took a dig at the Narendra Modi government after the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark.
BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS AND SHIV SENA LEADER URMILA MATONDKAR: अक्कड़ बक्कड़ बंबे बो - डीजल नब्बे पेट्रोल सौ - सौ मे लगा धागा - सिलेंडर ऊछल के भागा (Urmila Matondkar tweeted a slightly altered version of an old colloquial song 'Akkad Bakkad Bambey Bo', popular mostly among kids.)
CONGRESS MP SHASHI THAROOR: Shared a chart comparing the petrol prices rise in India with other counties over the last one year.
FORMER INDIAN CRICKETER MANOJ TIWARY: Wat an innings by Petrol so far. A well-compiled century on dis difficult situation. U looked 4 a big one d moment u played ur first ball. Equally supported by Diesel. Great partnership by u 2. Wasn't easy playing against d common people but u both did it #PetrolDieselPriceHike
BOLLYWOOD SINGER ADITYA NARAYAN: Shared a hilarious meme on his Instagram stories after the petrol price crossed Rs 100.
FORMER TMC MP RITABRATA BANERJEE: I wish you were as concerned by the fuel price hike today like in 2012!
While branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, had crossed the Rs 100-mark in some places in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, this is the first time that regular petrol crossed the physiological mark.
