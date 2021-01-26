STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India

Published: 26th January 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 05:54 PM  

Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad.
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
1 / 21
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth stands on the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau as it moves past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the January 26 ceremonial event.
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth stands on the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau as it moves past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the January 26 ceremonial event. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 21
Flowers being showered on the national flag after it was unfurled by the Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the republic day celebrations' held in Chennai.
Flowers being showered on the national flag after it was unfurled by TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Republic day celebrations' held in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3 / 21
The floats of the respective government departments took part in the republic day celebrations' held in Chennai.
The floats of the respective government departments took part in the Republic day celebrations held in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
4 / 21
Indian Air Force (IAF)'s indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft flanked by Su-30s fly past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.
Indian Air Force (IAF)'s indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft flanked by Su-30s fly past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 21
Governor Banwarilal Purohit witness the parade at the republic day celebrations' held in Chennai.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit witnesses the parade at the Republic day celebrations' held in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
6 / 21
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate Republic Day near the bank of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh.
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate Republic Day near the bank of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh. (Photo | PTI, ITBP Handout)
7 / 21
Rajasthan Police personnel perform daredevil stunts during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at SMS Stadium in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Police personnel perform daredevil stunts during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at SMS Stadium in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 21
Republic Day Celebrations by East Coast Railway Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam.
An officer performs stunts on a Royal Enfield bike during Republic Day Celebrations by East Coast Railway Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
9 / 21
Officers seen participating in parade at the republic day celebrations' held in Chennai.
Officers seen participating in a parade at the Republic day celebrations held in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
10 / 21
An Indian Railway Protection Force RPF person interacts with her children after marching during Republic Day celebrations RRC grounds in Secunderabad
An Indian Railway Protection Force official interacts with her children after marching during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
11 / 21
Officers seen participating in parade at the republic day celebrations' held in Chennai.
Officers marching in the parade at the Republic day celebrations' held in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
12 / 21
Women contingent of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) marches during the 72nd Republic Day parade at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar.
Women contingent of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) marches during the 72nd Republic Day parade at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
13 / 21
Cultural show at the republic Day celebrations held in Chennai.
Cultural show at the Republic Day celebrations held in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
14 / 21
Cultural show at the republic Day celebrations held in Chennai.
Cultural show at the republic Day celebrations held in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
15 / 21
Cultural show at the republic Day celebrations held in Chennai.
Cultural show at the republic Day celebrations held in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
16 / 21
Tableaux of government Biotechnology department showing COVID-19 Vaccine passes through Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Tableaux of government Biotechnology department showing COVID-19 Vaccine passes through Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
17 / 21
Ladakh tableau passes Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Ladakh tableau passes Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
18 / 21
Sikkim tableau passes Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Sikkim tableau passes Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
19 / 21
Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades as they try to march towards ISBT during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades as they try to march towards ISBT during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 / 21
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi witness a fly past by Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi witness a fly past by Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
21 / 21
