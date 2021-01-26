STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos

Published: 26th January 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 03:15 PM  

After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers in front of the iconic Red Fort on the 72nd Republic Day in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Farmers breaking police barricades at Singhu border during their protest against farm reform laws and beginning their parade much ahead of the permitted time in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Farmers during their tractor rally from Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
The protesting farmers were stopped at different points by police. In picture, a tractor tries to break a police barricade near Akshardham in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
Farmers shower flower petals on fellow farmers riding on their tractors after breaking the police barricades at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Massive tractor parade by protesting farmers in Tikri border, New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Security forces watch on as massive tractor parade by protesting farmers takes place near Tikri border, New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Police fire teargas shells after farmers tried marching towards Delhi at Ghazipur border. (Photo | PTI)
Hours after they started their rally, after much struggle, farmers reach the Red Fort. In picture, farmers can be seen celebrating as they started their initial protest campaign with the slogan 'Delhi Chalo'. After two months, they have arrived. (Photo | PTI)
