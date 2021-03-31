STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections

Published: 31st March 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 06:51 PM  

The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
1 / 10
Of the 345 candidates, there are four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Of the 345 candidates, there are four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
2 / 10
The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress. (Photo | Hemanta Singha)
The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress. (Photo | Hemanta Singha)
3 / 10
Over 73.44 lakh voters electors are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase of the election. (Photo | Hemanta Singha)
Over 73.44 lakh voters electors are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase of the election. (Photo | Hemanta Singha)
4 / 10
According to the Election Commission, there are 73,44,631 electors in the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second phase. Of these, 37,34,537 are males, 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgenders. (Photo | Hemanta Singha)
According to the Election Commission, there are 73,44,631 electors in the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second phase. Of these, 37,34,537 are males, 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgenders. (Photo | Hemanta Singha)
5 / 10
The female security personal casting vote during a postal ballot for government personnel, recruited for election duty in Jirania, 17 km far from Agartala. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
The female security personal casting vote during a postal ballot for government personnel, recruited for election duty in Jirania, 17 km far from Agartala. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
6 / 10
A polling officer draws markers on a floor to ensure social distancing as coronavirus cases spike across the country, on the eve of the second phase of Assam assembly polls, in Nagaon district. (Photo | PTI)
A polling officer draws markers on a floor to ensure social distancing as coronavirus cases spike across the country, on the eve of the second phase of Assam assembly polls, in Nagaon district. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 10
The security personal are seen in a polling station to cast their vote via postal ballot for government personnel, recruited for election duty. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
The security personal are seen in a polling station to cast their vote via postal ballot for government personnel, recruited for election duty. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
8 / 10
Officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Assam assembly election, in Nagaon.
Officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Assam assembly election, in Nagaon.
9 / 10
Workers carry election material to be distributed among polling and presiding officials on the eve of the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021, in Nalbari. (Photo | PTI)
Workers carry election material to be distributed among polling and presiding officials on the eve of the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021, in Nalbari. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 10
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assembly elections
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp