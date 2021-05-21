STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saluting 'Chipko Movement' pioneer and renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna

Published: 21st May 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 05:38 PM  

Born on January 9, 1927, in Maroda village, (present-day Uttarakhand) Bahuguna's zest for environmental preservation took flight early on. He began participating in social activities from the age of 13. In frame: Sunderlal Bahuguna signing an autograph for a boy at the house of Rathnakar at Kainatty, Wayanad. (File Photo | EPS)
However, environmentalism wasn't the only cause close to his heart. Bahuguna also protested against untouchability and mobilised scores of women in the hills to participate in the anit-liquor drive movement, that lasted from 1965 to 1970. (Photo | PTI)
A Gandhian, Bahuguna sought inspiration from Sri Dev Suman, another environmental activist from Uttarakhand who believed in nationalism and principles of non-violence. (Photo | PTI)
It was these teachings that helped shape the 'Chipko Movement', which began in 1973 in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to cull deforestation. An initiative, that also went on to become a rallying point for many future environmental movements across the globe. (Photo | EPS)
Touring across villages, Bahuguna took up the responsibility to educate the masses and helped shine light on the movement. Later in 1984, he also spearheaded the anti-Tehri dam movement. In picture: Sunderlal Bahuguna talks with former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at the 88th Indian Science Congress Session in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Sundarlal Bahuguna's humane activism earned him several accolades. From being bestowed upon the 'Padma Shri' in 1981, 'Jamnalal Bajaj Award' in 1986, to the 'Padma Vibhushan' in 2009, his work has been deeply revered over the years. In photo: Late Sundarlal Bahuguna with his wife Vimla Bahuguna (File Photo | EPS)
Aged 94, Bahuguna succumbed to coronavirus complications at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on May 21 after a 13-day-long battle with the infection. While his demise has left innumerable people heartbroken, his unparalleled legacy will continue to pave the way for all environmentalists. (Photo | EPS)
