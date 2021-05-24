Varanasi lockdown: World's oldest living city goes lifeless

There are no chai shops selling liquor tea/lemon tea on the ghats, which remain wrapped in the carpet of esoteric silence. No crowded Ganga Arti on any of the main ghats, including the Dashwashamedh or Assi Ghat. Just symbolic arti on ghats further tell-tales how Covid has changed life in one of the most lively and ancient cities of the world. (Photo | C Rupani, EPS)

7 / 10