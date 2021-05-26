STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast

Published: 26th May 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 03:06 PM  

Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The location of the landfall was north of Dhamra in Odisha's Bhadrak district and 50 km south of Balasore, close to Bahanaga block, on the coast. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The wind speed during landfall was at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, as per Doppler radar data. (Photo | PTI)
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
The wind will slow down by the evening and the cyclone is likely to leave Odisha for Jharkhand by midnight. (Photo | PTI)
There was no report of any major damage in Odisha though some incidents of trees getting uprooted have taken place. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Chandbali in Bhadrak district received 27.3 cm rainfall, the highest amount of rainfall in the last 24 hours in Odisha. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The IMD has forecast massive storm surge for some places like Mohanpur in Bhadrak where the sea water may ingress 9 km into the land. (Photo | PTI)
The West Bengal government has opened a centralised control room at the state secretariat and several small control rooms in the coastal areas. (Photo | PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
Restoration works for power lines have started in some places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Jajpur district after cables were snapped. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Odisha shifted 5.8 lakh people to safer places, while West Bengal moved 15 lakh people ahead of the cyclone. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Heavy rainfall in the Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district sparked fears of a flash flood in the Budhabalang river. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Seawater entered several villages in Bahanaga and Remuna blocks in the Balasore district and Dhamra and Basudevpur in the Bhadrak district. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
